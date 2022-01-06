Versailles man sentenced to 15 months

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — A Versailles man was sentenced to 15 months in prison during an appearance in Darke County Common Pleas Court this week. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Bryan M. Ward entered a guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree, on Tuesday. Ward had also violated a protection order during this case and was on probation during the incident.

Ward had faced up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory. He will be required to complete post-prison supervision after his sentence is finished. State prosecutor Jesse Green pointed out the defense’s actions to the judge to ensure the proper sentence was calculated.

“I would like to point out that the defendant chased the victim down,” Green said. “Once he caught her, he struck her in the face and then struck her in the back of the head three to four times.”

Green reminded the court that a CPO was in place during the incident requiring him to stay away from the victim, as he was also still on parole during the time of the incident. Ward was given a change to make a statement following the attorneys.

“First I want to apologize to everybody here for wasting their time because I feel like this has been nothing but a repeating cycle between me and my wife,” Ward said.

Ward expressed he was not in the right state of mind when he committed the act stating he was under the influence of drugs. He told the judge he wishes to fix the root of the problem by being sentenced to a treatment facility instead of returning to prison.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie to you, your honor. I’m going to keep it all the way honest with you. This 15 months in prison is not going to change me, it’s not going to help me, it’s not going to do anything to make me be a better person,” Ward said.

The victim spoke up in the court via video call and addressed Ward stating he might not remember what he did, but she and their daughter remember. She also told Ward he has to take responsibility for his actions and make the choice to change because only he has control over that.

“You have to take responsibility for your actions. You have to be held accountable,” she said. “I’d like to see the pattern stopped, but that is up to you.”

Judge Hein sentenced Ward to 15 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections with 36 days of jail time credited as well as up to three years of supervision. Ward must also pay $100 restitution for the victim’s cell phone repairs due to the incident.

Hein told Ward he is not opposed to transitional control from prison to a halfway house to get help and treatment; however, he must prove to the jail staff he deserves to be transitioned.

Justin C. Powell, of Greenville, entered a not-guilty plea Thursday on count one of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. His next court date is Mar. 15 for trial.

David W. Blanken, of Hollansburg, entered a not-guilty plea to one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on an OR bond and will next appear in court on Feb. 3.

Steven M. Karnehm, of Greenville, entered a not-guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. His trial date is set for Mar. 22.

To contact Daily Advocae Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]