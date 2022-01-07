Reading is a skill

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Reading has many benefits but for some of us it is difficult to find the time to read, others dislike reading, and some cannot read. For those who cannot read there are people and programs that make it possible for them to learn, regardless of age. Reading is such a necessary skill that most of us cannot imagine not being able to read, that is until we pick up a foreign newspaper or magazine and try to decipher the symbols within. Although it will take time to learn to read, it is highly recommended for knowledge, comprehension, command of the language, mental stimulation, focus, memory, relaxation, and the imagination.

Those who do not enjoy reading have a variety of reasons, and the best way to overcome their resistance to reading is to identify their reason or reasons. Some remember their school days when reading was required. They may have had to read a book they did not enjoy, and it had to be done within a relatively short period of time. Of course, reading can be enjoyable if the story or subject matter is of interest and if they have time to read and absorb the book on their terms.

Occasionally the reader grows impatient or loses focus and their mind starts to wander. If given my chose I would prefer a brief synopsis of a book rather than personally reading. I find I cannot get the meat of the matter by skimming a book. I most read it thoroughly and that takes more time than I like or have.

Some people think one who reads is a geek, not athletic, or have their heads in the clouds. But reading is the act of acquiring information. Through reading one can obtain guidance and or motivation in every aspect of life from rebuilding an engine to planning your financial future. Reading doesn’t have to be all fiction, chose the books about the things that concern you. Books can unlock doors, real doors that are in every person’s life. There is not a topic that has not been covered within a book.

The benefits are real. Reading can slow down or possibly prevent Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, according to studies. Keeping the brain busy allows it to retain its power much like a muscle in the body that requires regular exercise to stay strong and fit. When reading, every new memory creates new synapses and strengthens the existing ones, improving short-term memory. Mystery books are great for keeping the mind active as it thinks ahead or reviews the information already revealed to solve the crime before the book ends.

Reading also reduces stress by distracting one’s thoughts away from the problems at hand. Pouring oneself into a beautifully written book or article is like taking a relaxing daycation. At the same time reading creates better focus. Reading helps those who have ADD symptoms because when reading they have only one thing to focus on. It’s been recommended that they should try reading 20-30 minutes to become focused for longer periods of time.

Reading also increases one’s vocabulary, imagination, creativity, and peace of mind. It’s never too early or too late to begin reading more and reading to your children or grandchildren. Reading helps create a strong bond with children, while giving them basic speech skills, and all the aforementioned benefits.

For those who struggle with finding time to read, are slow readers, or fall asleep when they begin to read you may want to consider eBooks with text to speech software. As for me I let my Kindle read my daily meditations and books to me.

“Books are a uniquely portable magic.” ~Stephen King

“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies … The man who never reads lives only one.” ~George R.R. Martin.

“You don’t have to burn books to destroy a culture. Just get people to stop reading them.” ~Ray Bradbury

As an act of kindness, consider giving an appropriate book to a friend, acquaintance, or anyone you feel so compelled. Personally, I have received books concerning grief from several widows attempting to ease my sorrow. I have also received spiritual books from multiple friends and clergy wishing to assist me in my faith journey. For all these people and the bonds, we forged through the books they gifted, I am indeed thankful. Also, thanks to Carol Hoop for her act of kindness with a supportive email.

