Darke County holiday traffic enforcement results

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — In December, Sheriff Mark Whittaker announced the Darke County Sheriff’s Office would be conducting a traffic enforcement detail which consisted of more cruisers out on the Darke County roadways during the holiday season. The traffic enforcement detail was conducted the week before Christmas and continued through New Year’s Day. In total, Darke County deputies stopped 110 vehicles during this traffic enforcement detail. Of the 110 vehicles stopped, 100 warnings and 10 traffic citations were issued. The 10 traffic citations resulted in one OVI, two driving under suspension, and seven speeding violations.

The additional deputies, during the holiday season, were to remind motorists to travel safely during the holiday season. The majority of the 100 warnings issued were for speeding violations. The seven speeding citations resulted in two drivers operating at extremely high speeds; one operating at 94 in a 60 MPH zone and another operating at 85 in a 55 MPH zone. The goal of the operation was to make drivers aware of the speeds they were traveling, as well as slowing citizens down and to ultimately arrive at their destinations safely.

In the future, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office plans to conduct more traffic enforcement details in hopes of making Darke County roadways safe. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office also cautions motorists that future traffic enforcement could result in more citations being issued.

In closing, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to slow down and help keep roadways safe in Darke County.