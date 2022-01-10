WAA Wreath Matching Campaign for 2022

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution would like to thank everyone for another successful Wreaths Across American event that was held on Dec. 18 at the Greenville Union Cemetery.

As a way of saying “Thank You,” Wreaths Across America and Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR want to help kick off a great start to 2022 with a matching wreath campaign.

From now until Jan. 14, you can order WAA wreaths for the Greenville Union Cemetery WAA event scheduled for December 17, 2022, and WAA will match your wreath order. It is a great opportunity to help Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR reach the goal of placing a wreath at every Veteran’s grave at the cemetery. By ordering a wreath, you help to meet the goal of approx. 1,592 wreaths.

Wreaths can be ordered by contacting any Fort GreeneVille DAR member or by sending your order to Chris Nehring, 250 Winter Creek Court, Englewood, OH 45322 by Jan. 10 in order to be processed by Jan. 14. Wreaths are $15 apiece and checks should be made out to Wreaths Across America. If you would like to specify a wreath to a designated Veteran’s grave, also include that information with your order.

Orders can also be ordered on the WAA website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Click on the link “Local Fundraising Group” and select the number of wreaths to purchase. Be sure to click on “select a group to support” and type in Fort GreeneVille DAR 4-038OH to get the matching wreath offer. If you want to specify a wreath to a designated Veteran’s grave, please contact Chris Nehring (info above) to ensure your request is honored for Greenville Union Cemetery.

To kick off the new year, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home has donated 130 wreaths for the soldiers section at the Greenville Union Cemetery.

If any questions, please contact any Fort GreeneVille DAR member, email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar.