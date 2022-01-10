Greenville Rapid Fired Pizza closes its doors

By Erik Martin

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — A Greenville pizza restaurant abruptly closed its doors Monday morning.

A sign posted on the entrance to Rapid Fired Pizza, 1487 Wagner Avenue, said the business is “permanently closed.” The notice further thanked the Greenville community for its support throughout the years and urged customers to visit one of Rapid Fired Pizza’s other Dayton locations.

The restaurant, which served made-to-order pizzas, first opened in Greenville in the fall of 2016. Rapid Fired’s company website shows the company maintains 30 locations in six different states, including the Greenville franchise.

Abigail Marburger, of Greenville, a shift manager who had worked at Rapid Fired since June, only found out about the closure the same morning it happened. She said she believed there were multiple reasons for the restaurant’s closure.

“It was due to rising food costs, we were short staffed, and did not have enough food sales,” she said.

Marburger said the decision to close the eatery was made by Rapid Fired corporate. As well, the company had shortened hours for workers there, a factor she said led to the location’s short staffing issues.

“It definitely took me by surprise,” she said. “It would have been nice to get some notice that they were closing instead of being taken by surprise like this.”

There was no announcement regarding the closure on the Greenville restaurant’s Facebook page. The Daily Advocate placed a call to the Rapid Fired Corporate office in Kettering, Ohio, but had not yet received a response as of press deadline.

