Champion’s Night set for Jan. 21

Arcanum News for the week of Jan. 10, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

On Friday, Jan. 21, the Arcanum-Butler Local Schools will be honoring the 1956 State Champion Boys Basketball team, the 1967 State Runner-Up Boys Basketball team, the 1976 State Semi-Finalist Boys Basketball team, the 1977 State Semi-Finalist Girls Basketball team, and the 2001 State Semi-Finalist Softball team at the home basketball versus Franklin Monroe. If you are a member of one of these teams and have not RSVP’d for the event, please contact Sheryl Kramer at 937-692-5174 extension 1336 or via email at [email protected] They look forward to recognizing the accomplishments of these great teams!

The Arcanum Alumni Association will be serving Barbeque Chicken Dinners prior to the festivities and Arcanum/FM boys’ game on January 21st. Tickets are pre-sale only. The dinner will be for dine-in or carry-out from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the cafetorium. Tickets are $9.00 and the dinner includes a ½ BBQ chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, applesauce & dinner roll. Meal is prepared by Paul’s BBQ and will be served by members of the Alumni Advisory board. Tickets are available from members of the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Board, Huston’s Restaurant and Fourman’s Variety Store. I also have tickets, please call me at 937-423-3763 and I’ll get them to you.

The Arcanum Public Library has new programs that are starting this month. Check out their Story Time 2022 for kids up to preschool age to listen to stories, sing songs, get creative, and have fun. This is a drop in program held on Mondays at 10 a.m. Their After School Program 2022 is for Kids in grades K-4 who can drop-in after school on Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. to hang out with friends while enjoying games, crafts, snacks, and more. This month’s adult education is the OSU Extension office presentation on using an Instant Pot class on Friday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. This is a free program, but registration in required as there is limited spots for the class. Drop in or call the library at 937-692-8484 to get on the list. The library is located at 101 West North Street in Arcanum and they are open every day but Sundays.

The Arcanum-Butler Local School District will join more than 700 school districts throughout Ohio to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month, Superintendent John Stephens announced. “Our school board members honorably serve the citizens of the Arcanum-Butler District. Their focus is always on the future success of the children in our district. The board continues to lead and serve, making decisions based on the best interest of our students and community. I am thankful for their direction and trust in our administrative team, especially during challenging times such as the last few years. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.” Current Arcanum BOE members are Beverly Delk, Joe LeMaster, Eric Moore (President), Kelly Norris, and Mark Trask (Vice President). Thank you for all you do for our school district and community. Board Meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month beginning at 7 p.m. and are held at the Board of Education Office located at 2011 Trojan Avenue (meeting dates and times are subject to change).

Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. will be the Annual Membership Meeting and Election of Officers at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Society. All are welcome to join them for pizza and salads provided by the board members at 6:30 p.m. A brief meeting will be held to recap the past year. The AWTHS and the Arcanum Preservation Society are holding a Joint Membership Campaign. The APS and AWTHS are happy to announce that they will be working together on a joint membership campaign in 2022. Join both organizations at the special discounted price of $20 for an individual and $30 for a family. This special pricing expires June 1. Those that have already renewed may pay the difference in price to get the second membership. Payments may be made to either organization. Please contact Angela Herron at 937-459-1157 or Sharon Troutwine at 937-692-5128 if you have any questions.

You’ll want to put these two AWTHS events on your calendar: Mar. 10, 2022 — Gregg Brown, of Abbottsville Monuments will share at 7 p.m. a historical overview of how materials, technic, styles and personal interest have changed over the years. From wooden markers to marble to granite and from large angels to favorite sports and solar lighting. Abbottsville Monuments has been a family business since 1973. Then on Apr. 21, 2022, there will be special music by Jaime Marvin from the Darke County Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets for the music event will be available from Darke County Center for the Arts or Fourman’s Variety Store.

“Through the chill of December the early winter moans… but it’s that January wind that rattles old bones.” ~ John Facenda

“This crisp winter air is full of it.” ~ John Burroughs

“You can’t get too much winter in the winter.” ~ Robert Frost

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.