Senate candidate Gibbons visits Greenville

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE —Republican Mike Gibbons, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by Rob Portman, is on an 88-county tour of Ohio. On Jan. 6, he stopped at Montage Cafe in Greenville, to speak to voters about his platform, and answer questions.

Gibbons, a Cleveland businessman, who grew up in the working-class suburb of Parma, describes himself as an “unapologetic Constitutional conservative.”

“I’ve been throwing things at the TV for too many years now,” joked Gibbons, who never considered running for elected office prior to 2017. He served as the Ohio Finance Co-Chair for Donald J. Trump for President in 2016, and the following year, launched his own campaign for U.S. Senate. He went on to win 38 counties, including Darke County, and 32 percent of the vote in the Republican primary.

According to Gibbons, he is now polling in second place, out of a field of 11 candidates, behind former State of Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel.

“I’m not looking for a new career,” Gibbons stated. “I want to serve six years, and get this country back on track,” adding that career politicians are ruining the United States by focusing too heavily on re-election. His priorities include securing the nation’s borders, deporting people who came to the U.S. illegally under the Biden administration, gun rights, pro-life issues, and eliminating the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools. Gibbons, who does not believe systemic racism exists in the United States, stated, “so-called ‘Wokism’ is one of the greatest dangers we face.”

When asked about for his stance on voter reform, Gibbons responded, “Mail-in ballots are an invitation to fraud,” and he would like to see a return to in-person, same-day voting, requiring identification.

Ohio’s primary elections will be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Daily Advocate reporter Tammy Watts can be reached at [email protected]