Tri-Village kickstarts capital imp. plans for new year

Staff report

NEW MADISON — In a letter to parents last week, Josh Sagester, Superintendent of Tri-Village Local Schools, provided detailed information on capital improvement projects on the district’s horizon.

Prior to the pandemic, the Tri-Village Local School District Board of Education began strategically planning three construction projects: Transportation Garage, Patriot Early Learning Center, and Patriot Activity Center. These projects would meet a variety of needs, including additional classroom space, growing demand for use of the facility by community, in-season and off-season athletics, more office space, and storage of the district’s bus fleet.

In May 2021, the district officially moved into a 4,800 square foot two-bay Transportation Garage located on the east side of campus, allowing the district to move all transportation operations on campus for the first time in recent years.

The other two projects were delayed as effects of the pandemic made progress more challenging. However, Tri-Village is pleased to announce the district recently contracted with Garmann Miller, a K-12 Education and athletic facility-focused architectural and engineering design firm from Minster, and Level MB Construction, a construction management and general contracting company from Troy, to get these projects off the ground.

Furthermore, The Tri-Village Board of Education has approved a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) proposal from Level MB Construction to put these remaining projects in motion for construction in 2022.

The Patriot Early Learning Center, a 6,190-square-foot new building addition, will be attached to the existing building and will consist of a new entrance lobby, two 21st Century preschool classrooms, an 1,100-square-foot elementary classroom with the possibility of adding another elementary class offering, and two new fenced-in playground areas for preschool and Kindergarten students.

The Patriot Activity Center, a 32,398-square-foot new building, will be free-standing and will consist of the following: Community Fitness and Wellness Weight Room for student, staff, and stakeholder use; gymnasium with nearly 1,700-spectator seating capacity; 94-foot college length wood floor for high school volleyball and basketball games; bleacher seating for students and pep band; ADA-accessible family and large-group restrooms; two foot locker rooms; two officials rooms; state-of-the-art training room outfitted by Wayne HealthCare; concession stand for home games; multimedia film room outfitted by two local donors for all athletes to use; and new and improved central office location with community board room for staff and stakeholder use.

Rationale for moving forward with these projects at this time include the ability to increase enrollment in the 5-star rated preschool program, the high demand for use of athletic facilities by community members, and increasing to two “playable” gyms for simultaneous hosting of multiple events in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference while marketing the facility as a potential Southwest District Tournament site. The district also wishes to offer a well-rounded educational environment with first-class facilities to retain and attract students.

Tri-Village aims to be a good steward of public funds entrusted to the district while utilizing those funds responsibly to ensure continued growth and success for the children and community. Because of financial stewardship by the Board of Education and Treasurer’s office, all of these improvements will be financed directly from the district without request for additional community funding to complete these projects. The Patriot Early Learning Center will be primarily funded by the federal funding received through ESSER dollars, and the Patriot Activity Center will be funded through the general fund, donations, state wellness and financing dollars. If interested in donating toward the project, please contact Kim Chowning or Josh Sagester.

The district looks forward to watching these projects take shape. The approximate completion date for the Patriot Early Learning Center is August 2022 and October 2022 for the Patriot Activity Center. The district will continue to update the community on the progress of both exciting new developments.