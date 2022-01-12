Combs declares candidacy for county commission seat

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — A Greenville businessman has declared his candidacy for a Darke County Board of Commissioners seat.

Marshall Combs, of State Farm Insurance, announced that he will run in the 2022 GOP primary to become the nominee to fill the seat held by current Commissioner Mike Stegall, who is not running for reelection.

“As a small business owner, I love Darke County, as it is where I have chosen to put down my roots, grow my career, and be involved with this great community,” he said. “I want to see our county thrive and grow, while preserving the values that make it home.”

Combs is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and has previous worked at the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Combs also serves on the Darke County Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors.

Since opening an insurance agency in Darke County, Combs said he has been “working night and day to make it a success over the past several years. My work ethic is something that you can count on every day, and we will all need to work together to preserve our county’s values while also moving forward into the future. I would appreciate your support and vote in the coming months.”

Ohio’s Primary Election is May 3, 2022. The General Election is Nov. 8, 2022.