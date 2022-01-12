EverHeart Hospice thanks supporters

With the help of community support, EverHeart Hospice continued its longstanding holiday tradition of delivering beautiful poinsettias to patients in December. This year’s poinsettias were purchased from Miller Flowers, and came in a wide variety of colors, including red, white, pink, and marble.

Danielle Oliver, EverHeart Hospice RN, shared what these special deliveries mean to her. “Every gift you give has the potential to make someone’s life a little better. Big or small, it’s simply a blessing to give. Delivering the poinsettias to our patients and families was none other than heartwarming. To see the joy, smile, gratitude, and happiness a simple gift brings to them is uplifting.”

This year, they would like to thank Greenville Federal, Paul Faddis with Tarter Realty Auction & Appraisal Co., and Preferred Insurance Center for their support.

Erica Wood, Business Development Specialist with EverHeart Hospice, shared, “Patients enjoy the beauty and cheer that the poinsettias bring to them to help celebrate the holiday season. It is such a small gesture, but the happiness the poinsettias bring makes a big impact. We appreciate the generosity we receive each year from area businesses to help us fund this special program, as well as our volunteers that help prepare the poinsettias for their deliveries.”

To learn more about hospice, palliative care, and bereavement services EverHeart Hospice provides to patients and families in the community, visit www.everhearthospice.org or contact a team member at 800-417-7535.

Erica Wood

Business Development Specialist

EverHeart Hospice

