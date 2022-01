Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Police Department is asking for help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run incident.

On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the vehicle pictured was west bound on U.S. 36 at St. Rt. 571 in Greenville. The vehicle struck another vehicle then left the scene. The vehicle will have front end damage.

Anyone with information on the identification of the vehicle and/or driver please contact Sgt. Raffel by phone at 937-548-1103.