Local Briefs

American Legion fish fry Jan. 21

GREENVILLE — American Legion Post 140, 325 North Ohio Street, Greenville, will be hosting an all-you-can eat fish fry on Friday, Jan. 21 beginning at 5 p.m. Cost is $9 per person.

Tri-County Board meets Jan. 19

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 6:45 p.m. in the Helmlinger Board Room at the board office at 1100 Wayne Street, Suite 4000, Troy. The Finance Committee will meet at the same location beginning at 6 p.m.

Upcoming Arcanum public meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street:

Service & Leisure – Monday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m.

Planning Committee – Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m.

Utility Committee – Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m.

Service & Leisure – Thursday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m.

Finance Committee – Monday, Jan. 31, at 4:30 p.m.

County offices closed Jan. 17

DARKE COUNTY — All Darke County offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Free tax help at Worch Memorial Library

VERSAILLES — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offering completely free tax preparation. You do not have to be a member of AARP to take advantage of this. It takes place at the Worch Memorial Library in Versailles, Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Appointments are required. Please call 937-778-0339 to schedule an appointment.

Joint Fire District meeting is Feb. 9

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Council Ad Hoc Committee will be meeting with Greenville Township trustees to discuss the Joint-Fire-EMS District on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the basement classroom of the Municipal Building.

Area students named to SNHU President’s List

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List: Abby Stutz of Arcanum, Kimberly Schwartz of Yorkshire, Mara Peters of Versailles, Mary Fenhaus of Greenville, and Ashley Denney of Greenville.