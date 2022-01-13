Versailles FFA names January Members of Month

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA held its monthly meeting on January 10. The Assistant Officers ran the meeting, and after, the members ate pizza, and played basketball. During the meeting, the Versailles FFA Chapter named three members of the month: Luke Winner, Wyatt Browder, and Evan Groff.

Luke Winner, a junior, is the son of Brian and Lisa Winner, and is a 4-year member of Versailles FFA. He has participated in monthly meetings, farm day, fruit sales, young ag conference, shown livestock, and exhibited shop and crop at the Darke County Fair, soup & sandwich social, canned food drive, general livestock, and ag sales career development events. He is currently employed at Winner Beef Farm as his SAE.

Evan Groff, a senior, is the son of Randy and Erin Groff, and is a 4-year member of Versailles FFA. He has participated in National FFA Convention, Leadership night, Greenhand Conference, monthly meetings, shop and crop at the Darke County Fair, farm day, young ag conference, fruit sales, and the nursery landscape CDE. He is currently employed at Greenville ACE Hardware.

Wyatt Browder, also a senior, is the son of Renee and Chad Browder, and is a 4-year member of Versailles FFA. He has participated in monthly meetings, fruit sales, State FFA Convention, National FFA Convention, young ag conference, leadership night, fruit sales, fall harvest sale, omelet breakfast, soup and sandwich social, farm day, MVP Dairy tour, wildlife CDE, soil judging CDE, and ag industrial diagnostics CDE. He is currently employed at Schmitmeyer Farms, where he milks and feeds cattle.

Winner, Groff, and Browder received certificates and shirts for their achievements.