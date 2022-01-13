Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Jan. 2

DOMESTIC: At 2:58 p.m. officers responded to a report of a domestic situation at the 800 block of Martin Street. The female victim stated she and her husband got into an argument over messages she found on his phone, he got upset, and he refused to let her leave the room while making threats to cause her harm. The victim did not have any visible injuries and there were no school-aged children present. The husband was served a citation for domestic violence when he is located as he left the residence before police arrived.

Jan. 4

THEFT: Officers responded at 4 p.m. to a report of a theft not in progress at the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue that had occurred Dec. 12. The complainant advised she was going through the surveillance video reference a recent incident from Dec. 20 and observed two subjects steal clotting items without paying. One of the subjects can be identified as Jacob Edwards who will be cited for theft upon locating him.

Jan. 6

WANTED PERSON: At 10:33 p.m. officers observed a Maroon 2010 Pontiac Van turn onto Martin Street and while turning the front passenger door of the vehicle flew open. The vehicle then turned right without signaling and a traffic stop was made. Through investigation the operator of the vehicle was found to be Rodney Johns who has an active warrant through Pikesville, Ky. for larceny, no bond. Johns was arrested and was found to have two bags of unknown substances in his wallet.

WANTED PERSON: At 5:25 p.m. a white 2008 Pontiac G6 was observed being operated by Bronson Fisher who is under multiple driver’s license suspensions, including an indefinite non-compliance suspension, and an active warrant for a probation violation through Miami County for the original charge of driving under suspension with no bond. A summons to appear in court was issued to Bronson for the court in Miami County, and he was also issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension.

DOMESTIC: At 11:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Central Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute between a couple who resides together. The dispute arose when the female complainant did not want to be in the relationship anymore, but having nowhere else to live. There were no school-aged children present.

THEFT: At 7:22 p.m. officers responded to a theft complaint at the 100 block of Meadowgreen Drive. The male complainant advised a document he had mailed to his house was stolen from his mailbox. Video footage shows the delivery driver drop off the package, but does not show anyone going through his mail. There is nothing further at this time.

Jan. 7

CRASH: At 3:09 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of Russ Road and Highland Drive on a Hit-Skip Accident without injury between two vehicles.

WANTED PERSON: At 10:19 p.m. an officer on patrol observed Josiah Randall riding a bicycle at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Armstrong Street. Randall has an active warrant for contempt of court on a criminal trespass offense with no bond. He was arrested and searched. Two glass pipes, two plastic bags containing an unknown crystal-like substance, a plastic glove containing a green leafy substance inside, were all found on his person.

Jan. 8

JUVENILE COMP: At 3:56 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Fourth Street in reference to an unruly juvenile complaint. The complainant advised his daughter had been partaking in some unruly behaviors in his absence. The daughter admitted to some of the said acts and she was issued a misdemeanor citation for unruly juvenile and was given a copy of the citation. The juvenile court will be in contact to set up a court date.

Jan. 9

DOMESTIC: At 7:14 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Ash Street in reference to a domestic disturbance between a married couple. The female along with four children were give a voucher for The Towne House and transported there. There were four children present at the time of the altercation.

Jan. 10

DOMESTIC: At 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Winchester Avenue on a report of a verbal domestic situation between an engaged couple. The male had left before the officers arrived and no school-aged children were present.

Jan. 11

THEFT: At 4:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Chippewa Street in reference to a theft complaint. The complainant advised he woke up that morning and noticed his black 21-speed Murray mountain bicycle was missing. The bike’s value is $150 and was bought from Walmart and has a red license plate with the numbers 5650.

DOMESTIC: Officers were dispatched at 9:56 p.m. to the 100 block of Oxford Drive on a report of a domestic dispute. Both parties stayed at the residence and there were no school-aged children present.