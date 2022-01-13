Union City man arrested for counterfeiting

Staff report

UNION CITY, Ohio — A local man was arrested for passing counterfeit currency in Union City, Ohio.

On Jan. 12, 2022, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department responded to the Union City Municipal building in reference to a male attempting to pass counterfeit bills. Upon their arrival they came into contact with Roger Sturgeon. Sturgeon attempted to pay his water bill using counterfeit money.

The bills that Sturgeon attempted to pay his water bill with had “for movie use only” printed on them. During the investigation Sturgeon admitted to using the bills at a local business.

Sturgeon was arrested for counterfeiting, a felony of the fourth degree and was transported to the Darke County Jail where he was placed in the custody.

Union City Ohio Police Chief Mark Ater encourages all businesses to check the cash they have received to ensure that they have not received counterfeit bills. If any businesses have received counterfeit bills, please contact the Union City Police Department to file a report.