Pizza and pints return to darke county

Staff report

GREENVILLE — National Pizza Day is Feb. 9, but for Darke County there is no waiting.

Pizza and Pints will return to Darke County for a two week event Jan. 23 through Feb. 5. The event, hosted by the Street Greenville, features pizza and beverage deals from nine different Darke County establishments.

Customers who dine-in at four or more of the nine participating restaurants can enter a drawing to win a 55- inch UHD television. Pick up a Pizza and Pints card at one of the participating restaurants or at the Welcome Center in Greenville, located at 421 S. Broadway.

Get at least four different stamps from the nine restaurants and mail or return the card to the Welcome Center no later than Feb. 14.

“Darke County serves up some of the best pizza around, and this is a great opportunity to support Darke County businesses,” Greg Billing, Executive Director of the Darke County Visitors Bureau and Main Street Greenville said. “We all need some extra incentive to get us out of the house when it’s cold outside. What better reason than pizza and some beverages? You just might find a new favorite pizza hangout.”

The participating Pizza and Pints locations include: A.R. Winery, 3564 Gordon-Landis Road, Arcanum, JT’s Brew & Grill, 1475 Wagner Ave., Greenville, Schlechty’s Bar & Grill, 124 W. Washington Street, New Madison, Sharp’s Tavern, 101 S. Main Street, Palestine, Sure Shot Tap House, 117 E. 5th Street, Greenville, The Don’s Pizza, 617 S. Broadway, Greenville, The Merchant House, 406 S. Broadway, Greenville, The Endless Pint, 39 E. Main Street, Versailles, and The Whistle Stop, 200 S. Main Street, Ansonia.

For more information on Pizza and Pints, call the DCVB at 937-548-5158.