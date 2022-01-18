Edison State waives tuition for CCP and Career-Tech students

Staff report

PIQUA — Edison State Community College continues to assist high school graduates with a new College Credit Plus (CCP)/Career-Technology tuition waiver. The waiver covers 100% of the tuition for students who have completed at least six credit hours through CCP, articulated coursework, Career-Technical Assurance Guide (CTAG), or any combination.

“Edison State highly values students who take on college-level work while in high school, and we want to encourage them to continue their college career with us,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson. “The waiver covers students at all high schools, including career and technical education centers. Students and their families can leverage this waiver to attain degrees and certificates at Edison State, as well as complete the first two years of a four-year degree with no tuition cost.”

The 100% tuition waiver is available to students who complete at least six credit hours of CCP or articulated coursework, including CTAG, at a partner institution; submit a Major Declaration Form; register for summer, fall, or spring semester classes immediately after graduation; file their FAFSA; and stay enrolled until the completion of their degree or 70 total credit hours.

Edison State has formed strong partnerships with area high schools and career-technical centers to create a smooth transition for high school students entering college. CCP continues to thrive as 33 area high schools have partnered with Edison State to host collegiate-level courses and students from 47 high schools are attending classes on campus. Local career-technical students also continue to benefit from robust articulation agreements developed with Edison State.

Students receiving the waiver will have 100% of their tuition covered, which includes instructional, general, technology, activity, and career services fees. Any financial aid awarded to the student will pay first. Lab fees for individual courses, security fees, textbooks, and additional fees will be the students’ responsibility.

For more information, visit www.edisonohio.edu/waiver or call 937.778.8600.