You’ll have a really good time

DCCA News

By Marilyn Delk

Darke County Center for the Arts has presented a Family Theatre Series every season since the program was established in 1997—that is, every season before the 2020-2021 season, when COVID interfered with hopes and plans of all kinds across the globe, resulting in the demise of several traveling theatre companies as well as DCCA’s entire in-person programming plans. DCCA is pleased and proud to announce that Family Theatre will return to Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall during the current 2021-2022 season with a full slate of productions that will delight youngsters while charming adults; all Family Theatre shows start at 2 p.m..

The series opens Sunday, February 27 with Rapunzel’s Hairy Fairy Tale, a hilarious retelling of the classic story from The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati. A favorite of generations of children, “Rapunzel” was included in the initial Brothers Grimm collection of German fairy tales published in 1812, and has been told and retold ever since in homes, on the stage, and most recently in movies. CTC has created a musical adventure featuring two—yes, just two—incredibly talented and versatile actors, Jackson Hirt and Brandi Langford, who portray all of the story’s diverse characters as they comically unbraid the tangled web of jealousy and deceit that thwarts the heroine as she strives to achieve her destiny.

On Sunday, March 13, Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad will offer an up-close look at the brave woman whose heroism helped hundreds of slaves escape the bonds of slavery. This moving musical tribute to a great American provides an accurate history lesson while offering insight into the adventurous life of a remarkable person whose determination changed the world, and will enlighten as well as entertain audiences of all ages.

Then, on Sunday April 24, DCCA will present something entirely different; Mister C’s Full Steam Ahead LIVE! will undoubtedly have its audience singing and dancing while learning about science. Mister C is a veteran educator who spent 18 years as a classroom teacher, curriculum specialist, and school administrator; his specialty is knowing how to inspire and engage learners of all ages who then have a whole lot of fun while learning stuff. He explores the many examples of science, technology, engineering, art, and math to be found around us every day, explaining the myriad properties of daily life in engaging and entertaining ways. His dazzling demonstrations and exciting experiments will have audiences on the edge of their seats as they watch Mr. C make the ordinary become extraordinary.

The benefits of exposing children to theatre are many, including providing a spark to the imagination that engenders creativity, leading to new ideas and abilities. The great scientist Albert Einstein once said “Imagination is more important than knowledge;” his statement inspires boundless enthusiasm for wholesome activities such as theatre, which stir minds and spur imaginations. Additionally, exposure to theatre can help families grow together, building stronger families and communities while encouraging the expression and exchange of ideas.

Even though DCCA’s upcoming Family Theatre Series offers much more than just entertainment, make no mistake—you will have a really good time at these shows. Amazingly, all of this cultural enlightenment and just plain fun can be had at the extremely low ticket price of $5 each, or—an even more amazing bargain—$12 for tickets to the entire season! To purchase yours, contact DCCA on-line at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, Ohio 45331, or by calling 937-547-0908. Or you can make an appointment to visit DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; the DCCA office is open 10:30 – 3:30 Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Tickets may also be purchased at the front desk of Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore Street, and will be on sale at Readmore Hallmark in downtown Greenville as well as Versailles Public Library, 790 South Center Street, beginning February 1.

Marilyn Delk is the former executive director of the Darke County Center for the Arts