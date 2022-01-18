Renacci ramps up campaign with new hires, additional $4 million

Staff report

WADSWORTH, Ohio — The Renacci for Governor campaign is ramping up its fight to defeat Mike DeWine and deliver the “accountable, conservative leadership Ohioans deserve” per Renacci’s latest press release.

Following last week’s news that Renacci had launched the campaign’s first statewide ad buy of the race, Renacci announced Tuesday that he’d bolstered his campaign coffers with another $4 million of his own funds to ensure the campaign has the resources to compete with and defeat DeWine. The additional $4 million is on top of the nearly $1 million Renacci has already spent on the race to date.

In addition to the financial resources and early ad spending, the Renacci campaign also grew its full-time ground operation in January, with three new regional field staffers, covering all four corners of the state. The new hires bring the campaign’s total number of full-time staff to 14.

“The era of Mike DeWine’s failed leadership, defined by shutdowns, corruption and incompetence is coming to an end. The combination of rapidly growing statewide grassroots support and a campaign operation armed with the resources and personnel it takes to win are fueling our momentum. As Governor, I’ll deliver the accountable, conservative leadership we need—but step one is defeating Mike DeWine. And that’s precisely what I’m going to do,” Jim Renacci said Tuesday.