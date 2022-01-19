BPW sponsors nursing scholarship grant

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) is sponsoring a $1000 nursing scholarship provided by the Ohio Business & Professional Women’s Retirement Foundation. The purpose of the scholarship is to provide financial support for those interested in a career in nursing and is given to a woman pursuing a nursing degree in any accredited school or nursing program.

Application deadline is March 4, 2022, and applications are available at Arcanum, Greenville, New Madison and Versailles libraries, or pick one up at Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Merle Norman in Greenville or Prosperity Promotions in Versailles. The winner will be announced at the BPW/Ohio State meeting in May.

The 2021 scholarship was awarded to Mary Wood, who is pursuing her Nursing degree at Edison State Community College, was sponsored by the Greenville BPW local.

The Greenville BPW mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information. For questions or more information please contact Kristi Strawser at 937-423-1794 or [email protected] or see the club’s Facebook page at Greenville BPW.