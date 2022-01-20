Shouldering shoulder pain

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

We are all called to “shoulder pain,” I speak of taking on the burden or responsibility of others when necessary. “Shouldering their pain.” It’s an awe-inspiring undertaking to bear another’s load when they are weighed down. The effort shows compassion, solicitude, and brotherly love.

We are all united by our very nature. In the simplest of terms, we each put our pants on one leg at a time, in a slightly more sophisticated phraseology we are all members of one human race, which bears out scientifically in our chemical composition. However, biologically no two people are the same, each with different beliefs, physical characteristics, and strengths, as well as weaknesses. In fact, many scientists believe race should be more accurately described as a social construct and not biological.

Shoulder pain is a different matter, but again a universal one. Shoulder pain often occurs due to inflammation or muscle injuries. However, it should be noted that less frequently, shoulder pain can be a symptom of lung cancer or an impending heart attack. The most common causes of shoulder pain are rotator cuff injuries, tears, or osteoarthritis. But there are many other possibilities too such as arthritis, bone spurs, impingement syndrome, a dislocated, separated, or frozen shoulder or simple overuse.

Since none of us like going to the doctor and most often it requires an x ray and sometime an MRI to diagnose the cause, there are alternative routes to pursue until the pain becomes uncontrollable. The pain might improve with ice, rest, ibuprofen, acetaminophen, turmeric or anti-inflammatory medications or injections. Exercise can help stretch and strengthen shoulder muscles and increase one’s range in motion avoiding and possibly alleviating the pain over time.

But in some cases, surgery is the only remedy with reverse or total shoulder replacements being the most invasive. Other surgical treatments may include shoulder arthroscopy and shoulder resurfacing. Recovery continues for up to a year, with noticeable improvement within 4-6 months with physical therapy/rehabilitation. Initially one may be sensitive to some hygiene issues that may require assistance during recovery. Which leads me into a topic of recent interest.

I began my research on bidets which lead to an installation at my home. A bidet allows you the freedom and confidence of managing your bathroom duties, while saving on toilet paper and providing a more complete cleaning. After much research I chose an electric toilet seat model named the best overall bidet seat of 2021, the Alpha JX, which included a three-year warranty. It was easy to install. One of my top concerns was sturdiness of the lid. Most toilet seat bidet will not support someone sitting on the lid. It can support up to 320 lbs. It is also slim and low profile with whisper quiet operation, providing a rear and front adjustable nozzle position, spray position and water temperature with endless warm water thanks to a tankless on-demand water heating. The aluminum wash nozzle is self-cleaning, the toilet seat has adjustable heat control, an LED nightlight sensor so it’s on in the dark and off during the day, and a simple to use remote control, which can offer you a one touch wash and dry. The price was nearly $300 less than other bidet seats with the features I wanted. I spent $370, however, there are manual bidets on the market that cost between $40 – 90, they do the important stuff but without with warm water, a warm air dryer, or a warm seat…for that you need electric.

“A problem continues to get heavier when the only person carrying it is one.”

“We can endure almost anything if we have someone at our side who truly loves us, who is easing the burden and lightening the load.” ~Jeffrey R. Holland

And since the shoulder joint is formed where the humerus (upper arm bone) fits into the scapula (shoulder blade), like a ball and socket, I thought I would add a little humor…

Because I was late to the cannibal feast, they gave me the cold shoulder.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Friday, January 21st a drawing at the Versailles Vets Club downstairs at 9:30 pm.

Saturday, January 22nd Karaoke with Troy Boy at the Ansonia Legion from 8 – midnight. The kitchen will be open from 7 – 10:00 pm.

Thursday, January 27th, Versailles Vets Club (downstairs) Bid Euchre cards starting at 7:00 pm sharp. $5.00 Open to the public.

Sunday, January 30th All You Can Eat Breakfast (Open to the public) at the Versailles Eagles from 8:30 am – 12:30 pm.

Sunday, January 30th Singo at the Versailles Eagles from 2 – 4:00 pm.

Sunday, January 30th Sheepshead Tournament at the Versailles Vets Club downstairs beginning at 6:30 pm.

Saturday, February 12th Wing Fry at Goat Farmers in Yorkshire from 5 – 7:30 pm. Eat in or Carry-out.

Happy birthday wishes to Kyle Luthman, Koltyn Barhorst, Jeff Minnich, Kelli Berger, Justin May, Jason Overholser, Deb Holthaus, Lil Bruns, Tyler Ward, Karen Hilgefort, Carla Drees, Janet Pothast, Ken DeMange, Gary Davidson, Kent Treon, Angie Lyme, Levi Schultz, Brenda Pohl, Elaine Bergman, Holly Gower, and those I was not told of as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Karyl and Jeff Woolery (19), Shirley and Allen Francis (38), Nancy and Ron Brewer (44), Barb and Don Cordonnier (48), and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Adam Simon (33), Madonna Poeppelman (69), William “Bill” Paulus (73), Albert Bliss (88), John Mangen (89) Marjorie Good (96), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, help others. Be inspired to shoulder some responsibility by listening to the Hollies “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother,” or gaze upon the statue of a military soldier carrying a wounded brother or a photo of a firefighter carrying a smoke inhalation victim to safety. We are all travelers journeying on the road of life. The road is long with many twists and turns, but no one returns. So, while we’re on the way why not help others? Ideally help friend and foe alike, for sharing in difficulty unites souls, lightens the load, and can open the heart.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.