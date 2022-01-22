OSU Extension to host Cattle Feeding School

Staff report

DARKE, MERCER COUNTIES — OSU Extension Darke and Mercer County are hosting a Cattle Feeding School. This year’s Cattle Feeding School will focus on supply chains for both fed cattle and feedstuffs. Dr. Lyda Garcia will discuss where we are in the beef packing industry with regards to packing capacity supply chain disruptions. With the rising cost of inputs including rising feed costs. Dr. Steve Boyles is going to look at various feed ingredients and how producers may be able to reduce feed costs while maintaining performance The third speaker of the evening will be Stan Smith. Stan will be demonstrating how to use the new OSU Extension Cattle Feeding Enterprise Budgets.

The meeting will be held at the Knights of St. John Hall 8608 St. Rt. 119 Maria Stein, OH 45860 on February 8, 2022 from 6pm to 9pm. Registration is $20.00 and registration is required. Contact [email protected] or 937-569-500 for more information.