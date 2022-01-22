Democrat Traci (TJ) Johnson throws hat into ring for US Senate

Staff report

COLUMBUS — Democratic Candidate Traci (TJ) Johnson throws her hat into the ring for US Senate.

Longtime Columbus area resident and IT Executive, Traci (TJ) Johnson announces her candidacy for the Democratic Party Nomination for the U.S. Senate from Our Great State of Ohio. After 30 years of political activism and dedicated public service, Traci is determined to pursue her lifelong dream to become our next U.S. Senator.

“Covid has changed our way of life. As Ohioans, we must unite and stand together at this critical turning point in our history. The decisions we make regarding Healthcare, the Economy, Education, Voting Rights and the Environment will define our future and the future of our children.”

Ohio is now dangerously divided, as is our nation. Traci (TJ) Johnson will Unify Ohio:

-“You have a seat at our table” says Traci. We will create comprehensive strategies to combat gun violence, fight against voter suppression, ensure election integrity and establish Fair Voting Districts.

-Democracy-loving Ohioans need Traci (TJ) Johnson to end the political divisiveness, Traci will be an inclusive leader.

-The Traditional Democratic Base in Ohio’s big cities deserve a leader focused on job creation, access to Affordable Wi-Fi and robust broadband for all, adequate and equitable funding for education, publicly funded childcare, and criminal justice reform.

-“This is a unique opportunity to overcome our fears, our limitations and our guilt by understanding that we must come together in Ohio and America to build upon the past to create a united present and future for all,” says Traci.

Traci graduated from Ohio University with a BA in Political Science/Pre-Law and then pursued a Master’s in American Public Policy/Soviet Union Politics/International Relations at The Ohio State University. She has an extensive public service career with the State of Ohio: nine years in the Office of Budget and Management, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office – Consumer Protection Division. She has fought for the rights of Ohioans across Our Great State. Traci has over 20 years as an Elected Ward Committeewomen with the Franklin County Democratic Party. TJ is currently President of Tra’Bian Enterprises, a privately held leader of Information Technology Solutions located in Dublin, Ohio.

Traci will energize our base in the urban and suburban communities and inspire our multicultural base to vote in unprecedented numbers. She will reunite Our State and restore Our Democracy by Leading with Truth, Empathy, Morality and Humility. “MLK said, Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” Traci says, A Lie cannot drive out a lie, only the Truth can do that, and, on that Truth, we will reinvent and reimagine Ohio.”