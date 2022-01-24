Congressman Warren Davidson to visit Edison State at Troy

Staff report

TROY — Congressman Warren Davidson will be visiting Edison State at Troy, on Tuesday, January 25, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. to meet with Edison State representatives. They will be discussing Edison State’s success with the 25&UP Finish Fast tuition waiver, EMT/Paramedic program, and overall continued growth experienced by the College.

Edison State’s recently launched 25&UP Finish Fast tuition waiver supports the development of the state’s workforce by waiving 100% tuition for adults ages 25 and older in Ohio pursuing an accelerated degree, certificate, or short-term technical certificate from Edison State. Additional information on the waiver can be viewed at www.edisonohio.edu/25up.

Edison State at Troy is located at 859 W. Market Street, Troy, Ohio.

Now in its fifth decade of service, Edison State Community College is committed to providing higher education and advanced training opportunities for the people of the greater Miami Valley. Edison State is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is recognized with the highest order attainable by the Ohio Board of Regents. With locations in Piqua, Greenville, Eaton, and Troy, Edison State provides a Personal Experience and Rewarding Education. Visit us online at www.edisonohio.edu.