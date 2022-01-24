Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Jan. 14

FORGERY: At 2:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Darke County Police Department in reference to a forgery complaint. Upon arrival, the male victim advised a fake check had been made out to his daughter then was deposited. The male showed a copy of the check dated Han. 7 for $1,350. He advised the money was taken out of his account on Jan. 7. The bank has reissued the money back to his account, and the daughter’s bank account has been frozen and locked. This case will be followed up with in Case Management.

Jan. 19

DOMESTIC: At 6:17 a.m. officers responded to a report of domestic violence at the 100 block of Ludlow Street. The fight broke out between an uncle and a nephew who both live at the residence. No school age children were present.

DOMESTIC: At 4:52 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Warren Avenue on a domestic disturbance between a male and female who are no longer in a relationship together but have children. A verbal argument over a vehicle which is registered in the female’s name. She left with the vehicle while the male stayed at the residence. There were no school age children present.

DOMESTIC: At 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a domestic violence complaint at the 400 block of Union Street. The female complainant advised she made a report earlier about her ex-boyfriend stealing some of her items. She claims the male also threatened her but refused to fill out a statement or press charges. Only one 8-year old child was present during the incident.

DOMESTIC: At 9:19 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broadway in reference to a domestic dispute. An argument broke out between a female and male who are in a relationship and reside together at the residence. The female stated the argument began due to the male getting angry at the female’s daughter. A 17-year old daughter and 15-year old male were both present during the incident.

WANTED PERSON: At approximately 11:51 a.m. an officer on parole recognized a female subject who had a felony warrant standing in the ally by the 100 block of Deshler Avenue. Megan Plessinger had an active warrant out of Allen County Sheriff’s office for Escape with a $10,000 bond. She was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail where she was incarcerated.

Jan. 20

DOMESTIC: At 1:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Third Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An argument broke out between a mother and her son who both live at the residence. The son had been drinking and got into a verbal argument with his mother. No school age children were present.

DOMESTIC: At 7:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of State Route 49 in reference to a domestic dispute. The female complainant and her mother who reside together, stated that an argument began due to the daughter going to locations that she shouldn’t be at. The daughter left the residence for the evening, and no school age children were present during the incident.

DRUGS: At 4:44 p.m., Officers observed a white 2011 Dodge Charger had improper identification on the rear license plate. A traffic stop was made on the listed vehicle, and through investigation suspected controlled substances were located in the vehicle that exceed 50 times bulk. Bruce Bell, the owner of the vehicle was detained and transported to the Darke County Jail to be held for aggravated possession of drugs. Multiple baggies of marijuana, a dab wax pipe, $140 cash in $1 bills, a softball size baggie of an unknown white crystal substance, a 24 oz Mountain Dew bottle with a hidden compartment with an unknown crystal substance with the appearance of methamphetamine, numerous amounts of paraphernalia, prescription pills, marijuana, digital scales, U.S. currency, and Suboxone Strips were found. The vehicle was towed to Hart Avenue garage in an attempt to have the vehicle forfeited to the Greenville Police Department.

CPO VIOLATION: At 8:07 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Winchester Ave in response to a CPO violation. Upon arrival, the male complainant stated his ex-girlfriend Denora Greek has been contacting him over the phone: leaving him voicemails and text messages. Greek had been served with a CPO violation previously on Jan. 19. Greek was located and an arrest was made after some resistance. She was cited for violating a protection order as well as resisting arrest. She was transported to the jail to be held on a $1,025 bond. While in the cruiser, Greek made multiple statements about being set up referencing the phone calls she made.

Jan. 21

DOMESTIC: At 3:55 a.m. officers responded to the 5000 block of State Route 49 in reference to a domestic report. A verbal argument broke out between two parties, and neither claimed anything physical happened. The two parties reside at the listed address together, and no school aged children were present.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]