State Farm to donate 10,000 computers

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — State Farm, through its In-Kind Computer Donations program, is donating 10,000 gently used computers to schools and nonprofits, to ensure that everyone can thrive in a digital society, and also support the corporation’s goals of reducing e-waste contamination. Those eligible for In-Kind donations include educational institutions, programs conducted by municipal, county, state, or federal government entities, 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organizations, and 501(c)(4) volunteer fire companies.

State Farm’s In-Kind Computer Donations are available while supplies last. One request per eligible organization for up to 25 computers can be requested per calendar year, for laptops, desktops or a combination, as long as the total does not exceed 25 computers. The donated computers are hardware only; they do not include operating systems or software. Donated computers will be shipped directly to the organization.

Eligible organizations can reach out to Ben Justice, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst at [email protected] for additional information.