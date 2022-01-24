Versailles FFA & FFA Alumni host free breakfast

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni will be hosting a free breakfast with toy show vendors and a Youth Farm Display Contest as part of National FFA and Agriculture Week.

On Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m until noon, the Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni will be hosting an Omelet Breakfast to recognize the local agriculturalist and promote the agriculture industry. The breakfast will be free but will require RSVP to ensure proper breakfast and will include a farm toy show, agriculture displays to promote the industry, and farm displays created by the local youth.

Toy Show Vendors that will be present at the breakfast include: Kris Hinton from Rockford, Kris’s collection includes custom farm toys, small scale livestock and machinery buildings, Jim Ford of Athens collection focuses on: 1/64 scale farm toys and custom built farm toys, Tom Barga of North Star collection focuses on custom and scratch built farm toys and 1/64 scale farm toys, Roger Heckman of Versailles with various tools and 1/64 scale farm toys, and Winner Farm Toys of North Star with assortment of Ertl and New Ray farm toys from 1/64 scale up to 1/16 scale.

On behalf of the Versailles FFA chapter we would like to personally invite and encourage the youth of Darke County to participate in a farm toy display contest. This contest is completely cost-free.

Awards and monetary prizes will be awarded for each division sponsored by the Darke County Farm Bureau. All participants will receive a small prize; however, first place in each division will receive $25.00, second place $15.00, and third place $10.00.

All displays along with a tag with your name and age must be delivered to the Versailles FFA advisor, Mrs. Dena Wuebker, at Versailles Schools near the Greenhouse door (door 4) from 7 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22. All displays will be judged prior to the breakfast and the Farm Displays will be shown on the stage of the cafetorium, so all the attendees will be able to view the displays.

Farm displays can be torn-down and loaded out between 12 and 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. For rules and regulations for the Farm Youth Display email Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or find the information on the Versailles Exempted Village School website under the high school followed by FFA link.

Please RSVP for the breakfast to either Dena Wuebker at 937-423-2369, or Taylor Bergman at [email protected] or 937-621-9136, or contact Versailles FFA President Dalton Hesson at 937-467-5518. Please RSVP for the breakfast by Feb. 18.