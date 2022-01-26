Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

Jan. 14

VANDALISM: At 3:13, officers responded to the 100 block of West Martin Street on a reported vandalism that occurred on Jan. 3. Upon arrival, the male complainant stated his listed 2005 Ford truck was damaged by a female. The male was not present during the incident and does not know exactly how it was damaged. Contact has not been made with the female, but witnesses say it was an accident. This case should be considered closed with no charges.

WANTED PERSON: At 10:22 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Main Street in reference to a verbal harassment complaint. Upon arrival, the female complainant stated Storm “Chance” Parsons was trying to force his way into her room. Parsons had an active warrant out of Darke County for failure to appear on a driving under suspension charge, with a $575 bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

Jan. 19

THEFT: At 12:42 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street on a report of a theft that occurred at the 400 block of Union Street. Upon arrival, the female complainant stated that her ex-boyfriend stole a cell phone, her car keys, a bottle of Adderall containing approximately 50 prescribed tablets, and a debit card belonging to her. The female did not wish to press charges for the theft.

Jan. 21

THEFT: Officers were dispatched at 7:19 p.m. to the O’Reilly Auto Parts in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, two store employees stated the defendant, Ethan Laux, came into the store with a broken ignition actuator looking for a new one. Once the new one was given to Laux, he took it and told them it was his and that the old one was theirs and wouldn’t reason before leaving with the new part. Laux was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft.

Jan. 22

WANTED PERSON: At 10:04 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Martindale Drive on a report of a wanted person. Michael Crawford had an active warrant through both Greenville and Montgomery counties. As officers were approaching the residence, they observed Crawford exit the residence and start running southbound, and a foot pursuit took place. Crawford was caught, arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

WANTED PERSON: At 2:04 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue on a domestic violence complaint. Janston Garner was seen exiting the residence through the front door and began leaving the scene. He has an active warrant for a parole violation with no bond. He was arrested and two pieces of paper containing unknown substances were found in his wallet.

PROPERTY: At 9:35 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of West Third Street on a report of found property. Upon arrival, the female complainant stated a truck lost a plastic tote containing hunting gear on U.S. Route 36 while she was driving home. The tote was taken in possession at the Greenville Police Department to be released to the owner.

THEFT: At 1:37 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street on a reported property call. The female complainant stated her daughter bought an Apple Watch on Facebook Marketplace and can’t use it due to it still being logged into an iCloud account. Contact cannot be made with the seller and the female believes the watch might be stolen. The seller was contacted by police and he stated he didn’t know the account information and it was proven to not be stolen. The watch was returned to the female complainant.

DRUGS: At 8:28 p.m. officers observed a 1998 Pontiac sedan make a traffic violation and a traffic stop was made. The driver, Ashlee Fletcher, advised she could not provide her driver’s license, proof of insurance, and the vehicle’s registration. Upon searching the vehicle officers located her driver’s license, a small plastic bag containing an unknown crystal-like substance inside, three white oval-pills inside a prescription bottle that Fletcher advised were none prescribed vicodin, and a 16” large knife was found. The pills were later found to be hydrocodone/acetaminophen combination pills, a schedule II substance. Charges are pending.

Jan. 23

DISORDERLY: At 3:20 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of East Third Street on a report of shots fired. They were advised the suspect, Zachery Gilbert, had fled the residence with a firearm in an unknown direction. The witness stated Gilbert had been in his room with the firearm when she heard it go off. He had gathered his items and the gun and left the residence. Officers located Gilbert and gave him multiple commands to show his hands. Gilbert began to put his hands into his pockets while he was yelling and refused to listen to officers. Due to the possibility of being in possession of a firearm and refusing to listen to commands, he was tased. Gilbert was arrested and no firearms or contraband was located. While in transport to the jail, Gilbert began hitting his head on the cage and continued to threaten the officer. He was issued misdemeanor citations for disorderly conduct and obstructing office business at the jail.

CPO VIOLATION: At 10:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to a suspicious person call at the 400 block of Union Street. The male subject, Noah Kissinger, had been served with a Civil Protection Order (CPO) from the female who resides at the residence. Upon arrival, Kissinger was sitting on the front porch, a direct violation of the order and was arrested with a $1,025 bond. He was also served a citation for the CPO violation and advised of his court date.

Jan. 24

WANTED PERSON: At 1:06 p.m. while on patrol officers observed a vehicle with window tint that appeared darker than 50 percent and a traffic stop was made. The passenger, Adam Sturgill, had an active warrant on the original charge of domestic violence and was arrested with a $2,025 bond. The driver, Joshua Johnson admitted to not having a valid driver’s license and was charged with driving under suspension.

DRUGS: At 7:22 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Martin Street in reference to a drug complaint. A small clear bag of crystal-like substance was found lying on the floor. The substance was collected and transported to the department to be disposed of.

