Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Business After Hours on Thursday, February 3, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The Business After Hours this month will be held at El Carreton Mexican Grille at 401 Wagner Avenue in Greenville.

“Business After Hours is the social event you don’t want to miss. We held our first Business After Hours at The Merchant House in January, and had a great success,” said Peggy Emerson, Chamber of Commerce President. “We have them scheduled throughout the year at member restaurants and venues. It is a chance for our members to network, relax and forge partnerships.”

Each Business After Hours includes a drawing for door prizes ($50 Chamber Gift Certificate) and other fun activities throughout the event. Snacks and appetizers are provided, and drinks are available on a cash basis.

“It really is an opportunity to relax in the casual environment after work, and end your day on a great note,” said Emerson.

Chamber members can register for the Business After Hours at www.darkecountyohio.com. Anyone who is interested in joining the Chamber should contact the office at 937-548-2102.​