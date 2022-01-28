Art mimics life

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Some great artists have taken their pain or drug abuse as a source of inspiration for their work. Art comes in a variety of forms from dance, music and poetry to literature, architecture and painting, and everything in between. Art is interpretational and thank goodness for the vastness of the arts and the comfort it provides us from our own struggles.

Shakespeare remains a literary giant with his plays and sonnets because his works delved into the many complexities of our humanness. The human experience and all its joys and sorrows, as well as its light and darkness exposed.

One is most genuine when speaking from the heart, whether in fiction, music, art, song, dance, or non-fiction. I recently read a Facebook post from a relative who masterfully articulated the pain she was experiencing from the loss of her father and the intense loneliness she felt because the world has little compassion.

Her feelings are nothing new. As a society, we express our condolences to the family, show up at the visitation and/or funeral service, keep them in our prayers but soon we don’t know how to approach those still grieving and we either avoid them or act as if nothing has changed, when in fact, their world will NEVER be the same. Many of us have went through the loss of a loved one and each loss is different.

The loss of my father was devastating when I was 31 years old. I was more prepared for my mother’s death when I was 51 but losing my husband at age 60 has been a roller coaster of emotion. He was prepared to die, and I knew it was God’s will and I accepted it — at the time, but now a year later I have a harder time with his absence than in the first few months of my loss. It is like I continue to realize all that I lost. Yes, I am happy that my husband is no longer in pain, and my faith sustains me, but to think that I am no longer married to him causes me great sorrow.

He was a good man and a most wonderful husband. My love for him continues, as I know his love for me continues and has been perfected. So how is it that our wedding vows are until death (do us part)? It seems as cold as a door slammed on my face, so absolute and indeed it is. I believe, by my faith that my late husband is eternally happy and that I shall again see him, perfectly, after my judgement. Until then it is my choice to live life happily or filled with sadness.

I do not write to expose my inner self for the sake of sympathy, but for all those who are going through similar experiences. Some say I seem to be handling things well, but I feel like I’m a house of cards in front of a fan. For those who have been able to accept the “until death do us part” clause consider yourself blessed.

As Christians we are all called to live a life of joy, so I choose joy, even though it is intertwined with heartache and pain. But isn’t that part of every human’s experience?

“The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance.” ~Aristotle

“The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls.” ~Pablo Picasso

“You use a glass mirror to see your face: you use works of art to see your soul.” ~George Bernard Shaw

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Friday, Jan. 28, a drawing at the Versailles Vets Club downstairs at 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28, Jen’s Burritos at Ansonia American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30, All You Can Eat Breakfast (Open to the public) at the Versailles Eagles from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30, Singo at the Versailles Eagles from 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30, Sheepshead Tournament at the Versailles Vets Club downstairs beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31, Memory Lane Dances from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Greenville VFW. $5 admission.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, Lunch at Gilbert’s Station in Burkettsville for the Area Widow(er)s beginning at noon. If you are interested in joining contact Kathy Monnin at 937-423-0914.

Thursday, Feb. 3, Versailles Vets Club (downstairs) Bid Euchre cards starting at 7 p.m. sharp. $5 Open to the public.

Saturday, Feb. 12, Wing Fry at Goat Farmers in Yorkshire from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Eat in or carry-out.

Saturday, Feb. 12, is a German-style Dinner Benefit for Rustic Hope from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Versailles K of C Hall on State Route 47. The menu includes cabbage rolls, brats and kraut, pork loin sauerbraten, red cabbage, mashed potatoes, dessert, and beverage. Donation is $20 per person. Advanced tickets are recommended and available through a K of C member, their Facebook page, or by calling Charlie Borchers at 614-565-0004. Payments can be made via Venmo or in person at the door. (Rustic Hope is a non-profit organization offering free support to single mothers before, during and after delivery.)

Congratulations to Citizens of the Year: Mike and Carol Schuh who were recognized at the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce banquet on Monday, Jan. 24. They now join the ranks of area elites such as, Al Hetrick, Jim Eiting, Gary Huelskamp, Richard Gigandet, Jerome Bey, Jr., Jim Poeppelman, Larry Prenger, Tom Donnelly, Debra Pohl, Adela Hoke, Bob Frey, JoAnn Wilker, Randy Gump, as well as the late James Youngker, James Phelan, Marilyn Barga, Richard Christian, Phyllis Shively, Clarence Poeppelman, Doc Barga, Father Jaekle, Pete Ecabert, Joe Reed, Carl Subler, Richard Kelch, Francis Paulus, Ken Subler, Bill Harman, Harry Brown, Dr. Charles Platt, Beulah and Waldo Fine, and so many more since the inception of the award in 1970, which was formally known as the Community Service Award.

Happy birthday wishes to Mary Jo Ronnebaum, Jill Siegel, Mike Magoteaux, Kathy Wespirer, Joyce Burch, Eileen Buell Schulze, Karen Magoto, Kathy McCoy Gehret, Doug Barhorst, Mary Jo Puthoff, Alyssa Minter, Jackie Kremer, Heather Zechar, Randi Smith, Karen Raterman, Betty Poeppelman, Brenda Hole, and those I was not told of as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Teresa and Tollie Tuner (45), and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Jeffry Stewart (67), Larry Baker (81), Ann Geise (88), John Kaiser (89), Marvin Goubeaux (95) and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, be nice. Everyone is going through something. Sometimes it’s a multitude of things that have collected overtime and is unresolved. Train yourself to hear with an open heart, see with loving eyes and speak with words of wisdom and hope.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.