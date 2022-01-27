Versailles Board of Education approves contracts

By Dawn Hatfield

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Exempted Village School District Board of Education met at 459 S. Center Street on Jan. 18. Of particular interest were votes on an architect engineering contract with Garmann Miller and land survey services with Choice One Engineering.

Present were board members Matt Magoto, Jake Broering, Jerry Shardo, and Hope Batty (late arrival). Superintendent Aaron Moran and Treasurer Jackie Kremer were also in attendance. Steve Ruhenkamp was absent the meeting.

Superintendent Moran provided the superintendent’s report, which included commendations to the following students:

— Corynn Goubeaux for being the Versailles Middle School Spelling Bee winner, Katey Litten for placing second, and Paige Gehret for placing third

— Evie Ahrens, Katelyn Bernholt, Zac Mangen, Xavier Simon, and Madison Swallow for being selected to the OMEA District XI Honors Band

— Zac Mangen and Xavier Simon for being selected to perform in the Wright State University Middle School Honors Band

Students received certificates and had pictures taken with board members.

No guests requested to speak during the meeting.

Treasurer’s business was presented by Kremer and included approval of report, monthly bills, amended official certificate of estimated resources for FY 2022, and permanent appropriations resolution for FY 2022, all unanimously approved. Clarification of the five-year financial plan and updates on the current audit were also provided.

The Miami Valley Career Technology report included an update on CTC’s being remote due to absences with a goal to restart face-to-face instruction on Monday (Jan. 24).

The legislative report by Magoto included mandated financial literacy to now be required of incoming freshman for their graduation requirements; however, Versailles already incorporates this into student curricula.

Mrs. Braun gave an elementary report with a focus on the great success of the MakerSpace program, which is expected to continue to grow. For more information, visit: https://sites.google.com/vtigers.org/makerspace/home. The incremental replacement of smartboards by smartpanels is underway. The new panels require no projectors, thus no calibrating, and also have the newest technology options, which should allow for more efficient classroom and remote learning opportunities. New Chromebooks for grades 1 to 2 were also discussed. Discussion followed on the new wiring of HDMI cables throughout the district to make use of the new technology.

Reports on middle and high school included the upcoming basketball game in Knightstown, Ind., where the Hoosiers movie was set.

Superintendent Moran added in a brief transportation report, “We’re surviving.” He noted the hard work and cooperation of staff who have helped to keep things running smoothly during an increase of absences.

Mr. Moorman’s facilities report included recommendation to put the smartboards on school sale website and recycling of nearly 400 window screens that have not been used in 12 years to clear out needed storage space. He discussed future plans to reconfigure the MakerSpace area for practicality and reported considerable savings on snow removal as well as buying bulk salt from the Village now.

Superintendent’s business included unanimous approval to enter into agreement with Ohio School Boards Association for the Policy Development Quarterly Service for a period of 12 months.

Donations were accepted from Daughters of the American Revolution Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Dale and Bonnie Dippold, Casey’s General Stores, Buschur Dairy Farms, Homan, Inc., Koesters Mechanical Systems, LLC, Maria Stein Animal Clinic, Inc., Farm Credit, Koenig Equipment, Inc., and EB Real Estate.

The board also unanimously approved substitute teachers, aides, cafeteria workers, and custodians as well as required pay adjustments.

Contract approvals included an architect engineering contract with Garmann Miller and an amended agenda item, land survey services of Versailles Schools at 280 Marker Road with Choice One Engineering. Both contracts were unanimously approved by all present board members.

Items for discussion included Building Project Fundraising, which should coincide with availability of renderings in the next three months, and Growing Leaders as Moran suggested, “Leaders can be anywhere.” Both topics will be revisited during future meetings.

Meeting was adjourned following discussion.

The Versailles Exempted Village School District Board of Education meetings are typically held the third Tuesday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. at the Versailles Board of Education Office in Versailles, Ohio. Meeting highlights are regularly posted on the Board of Education site: https://www.versailles.k12.oh.us/MeetingHighlights.aspx.

