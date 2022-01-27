Volunteers needed to clean up wreaths at Greenville Union Cemetery Feb. 5

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The time has come to pick up the Wreaths Across America wreaths that were placed at the Greenville Union Cemetery during the 2021 Wreaths Across America Day Remembrance Program.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will host the removal of Wreaths Across America wreaths on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. Volunteers are invited to participate in this annual Wreaths Across America Project.

This is a special opportunity to again honor those who have served the country. Each veteran’s name is spoken as the wreath is retired so that they may live on in citizens’ hearts and memories for all they sacrificed.

Volunteers are asked to pick up only those Wreaths Across America wreaths placed in December, leaving any other wreaths or decorations in place. Commercial dumpsters will be provided by Rumpke Waste & Recycling.

It is recommended to wear gloves and bring a small cutting tool to cut zip ties. It is also suggested to bring a long stick, mop/broom handle or snow shovel to carry several wreaths at a time. Also if you have a truck to help haul wreaths to dumpsters, that would be a great assistance.

If there is unexpected inclement weather, please check the Fort GreeneVille DAR facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar) for a rescheduled removal date or call the Greenville Union Cemetery office.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization that strives to “REMEMBER the fallen …. HONOR those who serve …. TEACH our children the value of FREEDOM.”