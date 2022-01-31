Greenville BPW to hear about career event

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) members and guests will hear about a new career event for Women in STEM 2D from Darke County Chamber of Commerce President, Peggy Emerson, at their Feb. 10 meeting. A time will also be provided for networking.

Emerson joined the Chamber staff in November 2020. She was previously the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce in Paulding, Ohio, the Recruitment Team Lead for Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, and the Public Information Coordinator for the Allen Soil and Water Conservation District. “Obviously education and opportunities for career growth are my passion,” said Emerson. “I joined BPW because I wanted to have an impact on the community and connect with other women in our area.”

The meeting will be held at Jack’s Cabin (851 Martin Street, Greenville) at 6:30 p.m. and is hosted by the Young Careerist Committee with Gail Snyder, Chair, and committee members Desteni Mason, Pam Sharp, Lucinda Dowler, Deb Niekamp and Sarah Hall.

Vegetable soup, homemade french bread, and cinnamon churros will be provided for a cost of $15.

Anyone wishing to learn more about Greenville BPW is welcome to attend. Please RSVP by noon on Monday, Feb. 7 via the club’s Google Doc link, which is found on the Club’s Facebook Page at Greenville BPW, or email Vicki Cost at [email protected] To keep up with future events, please like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at GreenvilleBPW.

The Greenville BPW’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information.