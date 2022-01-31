Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Jan. 12

JUVENILE COMP: At 12:26 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a phone call that needed to be returned regarding a possible sex offense. The officer went to the Greenville High School to investigate the complaint. The CV advised she was not raped and she never told anyone she was. The male accused stated he recalled the conversation, and he stated the CV did not tell him she was raped. There is no necessary further investigation.

Jan. 19

JUVENILE COMP: At 6:55 p.m., a black Chevy Monte Carlo was observed to be occupied by two adults and one child. The child weighing 30 to 40 pounds was found to be in the back seat without any type of child restraint system. The driver, Paige Partin, was issued a citation reference operating a vehicle with a child not in proper child restraint system, and the father of the child, Michael Bunger, was also charged with child endangering, for allowing his 3-year-old child to be in the rear of a vehicle with no restraint system. Before the officer left, a booster seat was pulled from the trunk of the vehicle.

Jan. 24

PRIVATE PROPERTY: At 4:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to an employee’s vehicle being struck in the parking lot. There was damage to the front bumper and hood of the male victim’s car. There are no suspects in this case and no evidence at this time to lead to a suspect.

Jan. 25

THEFT: At 12:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Martin Street in reference to a theft complaint. The complainant advised his wallet was missing, and his debit card had been used without his permission. The case will be followed up in Case Management.

DOMESTIC: At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of 12th Street in reference to a couple arguing about who could keep the children. Upon arrival the couple advised they were only arguing about the female wanting to leave with the children, and the male wanting the children to stay since it was the oldest child’s birthday. The male left for the evening, and no school aged children were present.

Jan. 26

THEFT: At 10:35 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Third Street in reference to a theft complaint. The female complainant advised her boyfriend stole $3,500 in cash out of her purse and stole her vehicle. A written statement must be filed before the officer can enter the vehicle as a stolen vehicle.

Jan. 27

WANTED PERSON: At 11:42 p.m. officers located and arrested a known wanted person. Jestin Partin had a felony warrant for probation violation, no bond on the original charge of burglary. He was transported to the Darke County Jail.

DOMESTIC: Officers responded at 4:59 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance at the 100 block of Sweitzer Street. The female parties who reside together and are related by marriage were arguing over household chores. Both females stayed in the residence.

SHOPLIFTING: At 6 p.m. officers were made aware of a shoplifting complaint from an earlier date at the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue. While on the scene for a shoplifting that had just occurred, the officer was advised the same subject had been seen shoplifting on Jan. 15 at approximately 5:43 p.m. Robert Feitshans was issued a copy of his citation for theft and advised of his court date.

