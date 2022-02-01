K9 Bear assists in drug bust

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — A man is in custody at the Darke County Jail after a traffic stop led to a drug arrest.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, at approximately 3:33 a.m. Darke County deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Canal Street, Ansonia, for a traffic violation.

During initial contact with the driver, Landon Brecht, 37, of Lima, Ohio, drug paraphernalia was observed inside the vehicle by the deputy. K9 Bear was deployed to the scene and indicated a positive alert on the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, deputies located a bag containing methamphetamine with a weight of approximately 194 grams.

Mr. Brecht was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail where he is being held on possession of drugs, a felony of the first degree.