Rumpke expands acceptable recycling items list

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The cup is out of the bag. Effective immediately, Rumpke Waste & Recycling will accept disposal paper, plastic and aluminum cups in curbside and dropbox programs.

“As a recycling leader, Rumpke is constantly working with end users to develop solutions for expanded recycling opportunities,” said Jeff Snyder, Rumpke’s Director of Recycling. “Our commitment to our recycling operation remains a top priority.”

Recent innovations in paper and plastic recycling have resulted in commitments from end-users to accept and recycle more material. Paper mills have pledged to recycle paper cups and advancements in plastic recycling have increased the demand for additional types of plastic products.

“Last year, Rumpke announced the addition of tubs, made from polypropylene. With consumer driven demand for more environmentally friendly options, more and more companies are transitioning to polypropylene cups,” said Snyder.

Examples of acceptable cups include paper and plastic beverage cups from fast-food restaurants (Starbucks, McDonalds, etc.), plastic souvenir cups and Ball brand aluminum cups. Additional guidelines include:

-Plastic lids should be reattached to plastic cups.

-Plastic lids from paper cups should be removed and discarded.

-Straws and stoppers are not accepted.

-Colored Solo brand cups are not accepted. These cups are made from polystyrene and we currently do not have a secure, long-term end user for this material.

-Ceramic and glass cups are not accepted. In fact, they can be damaging to the glass recovery process.

-K-cups are not accepted.

-Paper cups are not accepted in Northeast Ohio where Rumpke partners with a third party processor to process material.

-No cups will be accepted in Central Kentucky where Rumpke partners with LFUCG to process material.

Paper cups processed at Rumpke’s recycling facilities will be made into cardboard and paperboard products, plastic cups will be used to make new plastic containers and aluminum cups will be made into aluminum cans.

Rumpke customers can recycle the following items:

• Plastic bottles, jugs, tubs (butter, sour cream, cottage cheese tubs as well as yogurt and fruit and yogurt cups) and disposable plastic cups, NOT Solo cups

• Cartons

• Glass bottles and jars (any color)

• Aluminum cups and cans and steel cans

• Paper, paper board (cereal boxes, 12-pack containers, mail, etc.), cardboard and paper cups (paper cups not accepted in the Cleveland Region)

All items should be clean, empty and placed in recycling containers loose to ensure they can be properly sorted and recycled. For more information on recycling, visit www.rumpke.com.