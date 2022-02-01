Pheasants and Quail Forever Annual Banquet Feb. 26

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Please join us on Feb. 26 at Romer’s Catering in Greenville for Darke County Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever annual fundraising banquet. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. There will be games, raffles, silent and live auctions, and entertainment for the evening. This is our largest and main fundraising event of the year. These funds benefit local youth and conservation initiatives.

In 2021 the Darke County Chapter funneled $10,867 toward local Youth Outreach. We supported the Newport Sportsmen Club Youth Trap Team, the Tri-Village Archery Club, the Conservation Day Camp, and Outdoor Classrooms in many local schools. In November, we hosted 46 local youth for our Annual Youth Pheasant Hunt. We matched youth with mentors to learn safe gun practices and shooting skills and with guides to experience a pheasant hunt with dogs. In addition, the Chapter hosted 20 veterans for a guided pheasant hunt to say thanks over Veteran’s Day weekend.

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever is “the habitat organization.” As such, the Darke County Chapter invested $13,104 on seeding new and maintaining existing habitat within the county in 2021. We contributed to the build a wildlife area program that secured an additional 415 acres to expand the Big Island Wildlife Area. This 415 acres will provide public access to hunters, anglers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Please consider supporting or continuing to support these efforts. Tickets for the banquet can be found on our website at www.darkecountyPF675.org under the events page. If you would like to know more or become a sponsor of the Darke County PF and QF banquet, please contact the Chapter President Austin Barga 419-305-3101 or the Youth/Education Chair Chris Weiss 937-417-5292.