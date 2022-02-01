Twins for the Morrison/Terrace Family

Arcanum News for the week of Feb. 1, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Twins are double the snuggles, double the cuddles, double the kisses, and double the love. A second set of twins to local grandparents Scott and Kim Morrison are one of the greatest blessings! Twins Lakynn Rose and Landen Joseph were born to Lindsey (Morrison) and Anthony Terrace of Englewood, Ohio on Nov. 16, 2021. Proud paternal grandparents are Ron and Verlaine Terrace and big brother, Aiden. Great-grandparents are Maxine Kingrey and John Morrison. Lakynn and Landen weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and 6 pounds 20 ounces at birth. They also have very proud cousins Karmen and Krew Morrison (twins) and Tarrin Morrison, children of Aunt Kayla and Uncle Tyler Morrison. What a delight to have double the “trouble” and double the blessing! Congratulations to the Morrison and Terrace family!

SAVE THE DATE! Greg Brown from Abbottsville Monuments will give a historical overview of how materials, technique, styles, and personal interest have changed over the years at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society on Mar. 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Changes include the move from wooden markers to marble and granite to angels and to favorite sports and solar lighting. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street, Arcanum.

Arcanum Jr. Baseball Association will hold signups starting this weekend on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the school, and again on Saturday, Feb. 12 and also on Feb. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Senior Night for the Lady Trojans was held last Thursday evening between the JV and Varsity games versus Twin Valley South. The honored seniors are Madelyn Fearon, Ellie Fout, Taylor Gray, Meghan McCans, and Hailey Unger. The Varsity Lady Trojans are ranked 3rd in the OSHAA State rankings and have a record of 16-1 this season. They are coached by Abbey Moore. Each one of the girls were honored by their coaches and the administration at half court. Congratulations girls!

Madelyn Fearon is the daughter of Mike and Rachel Fearon. She has been active in basketball, volleyball, cross country, student council, served as treasurer of Future Farmers of America (FFA), Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD) club, leadership development team, student aid, sophomore class officer, science fair, yearbook staff, National Honor Society, college credit plus, and was on the homecoming and prom court her junior year. Madelyn plans to attend Ohio Dominican University to continue her basketball career and major in Early Childhood Education.

Ellie Fout is the daughter of Tracy and Erin Fout. During her high school career, she has participated in basketball, volleyball, softball, FFA, SADD club, leadership development, student council, NHS, student athletic trainer, and was on the homecoming and prom court. Ellie plans to attend the University of Toledo to major in human health services.

Taylor Gray is the daughter of Jim and Cortney Gray. Taylor has been active in volleyball, basketball, SADD club, Renaissance Club, Yearbook staff, entrepreneurship, leadership development, FFA, and NHS. Her future plans are to attend Miami University in the fall for their Farmer School of Business to major in marketing.

Megan McCans is the daughter of David and Jennifer McCans. Meghan has been active in golf, basketball, softball, NHS, SADD club, leadership development, and was student council vice president and senior class officer. She plans to play softball in college and major in exercise science.

Hailey Unger is the daughter of Jeremy and Carmen Unger. Hailey has been active in basketball, cross country, golf, NHS, leadership development, and SADD club during her high school tenure. After high school she will be attending USC Aiken to play basketball and major business marketing.

Invitations will be mailed later this week for the upcoming Trojan Alumni Homecoming set for Apr. 9, 2022. If you don’t receive an invitation, it could be that we do not have updated address on file for you. Please go to the school website and select the alumni tab to report your new address. Thanks in advance for all those who have supported the Alumni Association with donations and continued support of their fundraising activities for the annual scholarships. Since 1966, the association has awarded a total of 168 scholarships totaling over $122,000. On the day of the Trojan Alumni Homecoming, the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society and the Arcanum Preservation Society will open their doors for tours from 2 to 4 p.m. Honored classes this will include the 75th year classes 1945, 1946, and 1947; 50th year classes will be 1970, 1971, and 1972, and 25th year classes 1995, 1996, and 1997. Due to the pandemic in 2019 and 2020, the Arcanum Alumni Association was not able to have their annual homecoming; therefore, all of these classes will be recognized at the 2022 event. For questions about the banquet or to make reservations, you can contact Denise Swabb via email: [email protected] or by phone at 937-459-9081. Also to be honored at this event will be Distinguished Alumnus Phillip Garbig and Honored Alumnus John Hennemyre.

“In February there is everything to hope for and nothing to regret.” ~Patience Strong

“It wasn’t love at first sight. It took a full five minutes.” ~Lucille Ball

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.