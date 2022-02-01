Ressler arrested after pursuit

Staff report

UNION CITY — A Union City man was arrested after a brief high-speed chase.

Steven C. Ressler, 31, was operating a vehicle in Union City at speeds greater than 20 m.p.h. over the speed limit.

An officer of the Union City, Ohio Police Department activated his lights and audible siren in the attempt to stop the vehicle that was traveling over the speed limit. The vehicle failed to stop and led the officer on a chase northbound on Stateline Road at speeds greater than 100 m.p.h.

The vehicle went several miles out of town before finally stopping. Officers were able to place Ressler into custody without incident. Ressler had five arrest warrants in Darke County. One warrant was in Mercer County, and there were multiple felony arrest warrants out of Randolph County, Indiana including a warrant for aggravated assault. Ressler has also been deemed a habitual offender by the courts in Indiana.

Ressler was transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Jail where he was placed into custody of the on-duty jail staff for the multiple warrants and several new charges stemming from the pursuit.

The Union City Police Department is committed to holding criminals accountable and will take steps to make sure criminals are arrested in the safest manner possible. The Union City Police Department officers will pursue fugitives when it can be accomplished in a safe way.