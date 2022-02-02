Darke County Parks announces photo contest

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — This year, 2022, marks The Darke County Park District’s 50th anniversary. The staff at the Park District is planning a variety of fun, new activities and events to highlight this special occasion.

Starting Feb. 1 through Oct. 3, any Darke County citizen can submit a photo taken at one of the 15 Darke County Park locations. A committee of staff and volunteers will then pick the top 13 photos submitted to be on a special release 2023 wall calendar. Each winning photographer will receive a prize, and free calendar. The photographer can be an amateur, or professional, of any age. We just ask they be a resident of Darke County. You are not limited to “scenic” views — the photo can contain people, pets, or animals. The photo must be taken in 2022.

To submit an entry, please email the photo in jpg format, with a resolution minimum of 300 ppi, to Sophie Nieport at [email protected] Please include the following information: name of photographer, age (optional), phone number, address, and the park where the photo was taken. For more information, please email Sophie, or call the Park District at 937-548-0165.