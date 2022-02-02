Darke County Commissioner Larry Holmes elected to CCAO

Staff report

COLUMBUS — The County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) announced that Darke County Commissioner Larry Holmes has been selected to serve on the 2022 CCAO Board of Directors.

“CCAO has worked to renew the state-county partnership to build stronger counties for a stronger Ohio, and I’m honored to join the board of directors to continue strengthening that relationship for the benefit of all Ohioans,” Holmes said. “Counties are the state’s partner in delivering critical services, such as justice and public safety, infrastructure, child and senior citizen protective services, election administration, and more. That partnership is crucial to the success of all Ohio’s 88 counties.”

Holmes will work with his fellow board members to advance the association’s efforts to build a stronger state-county partnership and work to achieve the association’s 2022 policy objectives, including additional state support for county jail construction and renovation, protecting county revenue streams and relieving counties of unfunded state mandates.

“Commissioner Holmes is a strong advocate for counties, and I am grateful he will offer his knowledge and experience with the CCAO board as we strengthen the vital-state county partnership,” said CCAO Executive Director Cheryl Subler.”

CCAO supports effective county government through legislative advocacy, education and training, quality enterprise service programs and a greater understanding of county government. By partnering with county commissioners, executives and council members, CCAO and its members work toward a shared goal of improving and advancing Ohio’s 88 counties. Stronger counties build a stronger Ohio.