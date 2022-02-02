City of Greenville prepares for winter storm

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Safety Service Director Ryan Delk advised that due to the predicted winter storm, Rumpke may be altering some routes, potentially continuing into the weekend. Updates will be posted to the city’s website, www.cityofgreenville.org, as well as the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.

“We want to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Delk stated, adding that plans had been coordinated among the street department, police, fire, and EMS, as well as first responders in the various townships, to bring in extra staffing in anticipation of worsening weather conditions.

A resolution was passed to build a Fire Training Facility on Kitchen Aid Way. Duane Morris Government Strategies, LLC, was awarded the contract for $3,000 a month, plus expenses, and will also apply for state capital budget funding for the project, on the city’s behalf.

Upcoming Committee Meetings

The Zoning, Planning, and Governmental Relations Committee will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

The Personnel and Public Relations Committee will be meeting on Monday, Mar. 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Basement Classroom.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Greenville Municipal Building, 100 Public Square. The public is welcome to attend in person or view council meetings on the City of Greenville Ohio YouTube channel.

