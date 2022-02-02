Michigan man pleads guilty

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — A Michigan man was sentenced Wednesday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

David Nehmer, of Paw Paw, Mich., was sentenced on one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree. The sentencing was held via video chat originating at the Darke County Courthouse.

Prosecuting attorney R. Kelly Ormsby made a motion to impose a community control sanction versus a prison term.

“We ask the court to look at some kind of community control or local sanction, not a prison sanction,” Ormsby said. “Especially with looking at the serious charges in Auburn, Ind.”

Nehmer is currently incarcerated in Auburn, Ind. He stated during his video appearance he is looking at 9 to 16 years, so it will be hard for him to do community service in Darke County.

“All I’m asking, “Nehmer said, “is if I can get time to be concurrent with this time at least.”

Due to his fear of not being able to commit and perform the actions asked of him during a community control sentence, Nehmer asked if the court would consider giving him an incarceration sentence to tag onto the other charges he is facing. Nehmer also informed the court he has charges in Michigan he must deal with as well.

Judge Hein sentenced Nehmer to 30 days in jail effective today, concurrent with the time being served in Indiana.

“Good luck to you, however that works out. This case will at least not be part of a pending warrant for you,” Hein said.

