Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker has announced that at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, Darke County is at a Level One Snow Advisory. A Level One Snow Advisory means Darke County roadways are hazardous. Caution should be used if travel is necessary.

We will keep you updated as the day progresses. Thank you for your patience during these severe weather conditions.