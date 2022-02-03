UPDATE: Rumpke service during winter storm

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Rumpke has issued an update regarding their revised plan for trash service on Thursday & Friday due to the winter storm:

Thursday:

All municipal drivers will leave Greenville Facility at 2 a.m. to start routes. The plan is to have all trucks back between 9 – 10 a.m. by starting early. If trucks must be pulled off the road Thursday morning, routes will be finished on Friday and/or Saturday.

Friday:

Collection service may possibly be delayed in the morning. If drivers are unable to complete routes, routes would be completed on Saturday.

Anything that is not able to be completed on Thursday or Friday, the plan is to have all trucks out Saturday to complete Municipal customers.

***It is strongly encouraged for all residents to have their trash and/or recycling out the night before. Missed stops the next two days may not be able to be completed until next week.

***Plans are weather permitting along with monitoring any possible level 2/3 emergencies established in any counties we service.