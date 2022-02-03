DCCA coffee house show promises tuneful fun

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts Coffee House Series will resume Thursday, Feb. 24 at Union City’s Arts Depot with Heartland Productions’ high energy musical performance, featuring contemporary hits, as well as songs from the Great American Songbook.

“Two excellent vocalists and a master piano player will present a program of music almost everyone knows and loves,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “The audience will definitely be moved to join the fun and many will undoubtedly sing along.” The show begins at 7 p.m.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, DCCA’s Coffee House Series presents first-rate entertainment in a cozy, intimate setting at a low ticket cost.

“These shows offer an up-close and personal experience with extraordinarily talented artists who love doing what they were born to do,” Jordan said.

Tickets for the Coffee House concert byHeartland Productions are $10, and can be purchased on DCCA’s website www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at the DCCA office, located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library. They will also be available at the door the night of the show. For more information, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.

Sponsors for the Coffee House Series are Steve and Eileen Litchfield, Rodney Oda, and the Andersons. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.