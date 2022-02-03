DCCA presents ‘Motones & Jerseys’ Feb. 26

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will present “Motones & Jerseys: In Concert” at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.

“This show features nearly fifty of the greatest songs of the twentieth century sung by two groups of stellar singers backed by an awesome band,” explained David Warner, DCCA Artistic Director. “The Motones sing songs made popular by the likes of Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, and Marvin Gaye; the Jerseys perform music from Franki Valli and the Four Seasons, the Beach Boys, the Beatles and more in a playful competition where everyone wins.”

Warner also stated that the sing-off concludes with each member of the audience getting the opportunity to vote for their favorite, adding to the excitement.

“Motones & Jerseys” performers must possess versatile vocal skills as they perform music from many genres, including pop, rock, country, gospel — and even some opera. According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, the show is packed with big hits, impressive dance moves, and a lot of fun.

“The non-stop music presented will appeal to audiences of all ages regardless of musical preferences, and is simply pure magic,” Ms. Jordan said.

Greenville Federal and Gail Overholser are sponsors of “Motones and Jerseys: In Concert;” the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA membership contributions also support this show. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for “Motones and Jerseys: In Concert” are $40 for adults and $20 for students, and can be purchased on DCCA’s Website www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library. For more information, call DCCA at 937-547-0908.