No bones about it: Edison State becomes dog-friendly workplace

Staff report

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recently announced that employees could bring companions of the four-legged variety to work following official board approval. Edison State’s new Dog-Friendly Workplace Policy stems from employees working from home during the pandemic.

“Edison State continues to utilize lessons learned from COVID challenges. Over the past two years, most of us experienced the enjoyment of sharing pets during Zoom meetings. As we returned to campus operations, we decided to add the welcoming dimensions fostered by dogs to all our facilities,” stated Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson.

A topic that has long been studied: the benefits of bringing pets to work. Does it help boost workplace morale? Studies conducted by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and Nationwide Pet Insurance, in partnership with the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), point to a resounding yes.

The findings of the 2012 study conducted by researchers at VCU revealed that dogs in the workplace contributed to higher job satisfaction and reduced stress experienced by employees throughout the day.

According to a recent study by Nationwide, in partnership with HABRI, employees of pet-friendly workplaces felt more connected to their company’s mission, engaged with their work, and would recommend their employer to others.

The study also revealed that pet-friendly workplaces aided in employee attraction, engagement, and retention rates while improving relationships among colleagues.

Vickie Kirk, Associate Professor of Allied Health, has seen first-hand the benefits of bringing her dog, Schuster, on campus. “I’ve been told several times how Schuster has just made their day when I bring him to work. He is just as excited to see colleagues and students as they are to see him.”

Kirk continued, “Schuster always provides a way to start a conversation with someone. He has a way of breaking the ice with students, making it easier to have conversations. I had a student become faint while performing blood collections in class one day. Schuster knew they were not feeling well and wouldn’t leave their side the rest of the class.”

The dog-friendly workplace policy applies to all Edison State locations. To bring their pet on campus, employees must apply for a permit and follow all college safety protocols as stated in the policy.