Franklin man charged with extortion

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — A Franklin man is in custody following an extortion attempt.

On Feb. 4, at 12:35 p.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempt to extort money from a Darke County resident.

As investigators were obtaining information from the victim, the suspect made arrangements to meet the victim at a location in Darke County. Darke County Detectives provided the victim with money for the transaction.

Detectives monitored the area and at 5:04 p.m. witnessed a black Ford F150 pull into the area. A male passenger exited the vehicle and met with the victim. Once the money was exchanged, detectives followed the suspect vehicle and relayed its location to waiting marked patrol units.

A traffic stop was conducted on the suspect vehicle by Darke County Deputies and Greenville Police Officers in the 1100 block of Russ Road.

Joshua A. Herald, 36, of Franklin, was found in possession of the money supplied by detectives. Mr. Herald was arrested and is being held at the Darke County Jail on the charge of extortion.

This incident remains opens pending further investigation.