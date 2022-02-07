Greenville house destroyed in 3-alarm fire

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Two occupants escaped a fire that destroyed a residence in Greenville Monday morning.

At 10:15 a.m., the Greenville Fire Department along with mutual aid were dispatched to the 300 block of 12th Street on a reported house fire.

Greenville Township, New Madison, and Gettysburg arrived to assist the Greenville Fire Department during the first alarm and began to work on the rear of the structure before the second alarm brought in additional engines from Versailles and Arcanum. Engines from Union City, Pitsburg, and Liberty Township were requested to the city in case an emergency situation broke out.

In a Facebook post from the Greenville Ohio Fire Department’s page, it was stated “home renovations and an abundance of personal possessions made it extremely difficult for crews to make a successful interior attack.”

Due to the obstacles, the departments had to switch directions and issue an emergency evacuation and work towards protecting the surrounding houses.

“Although the home is a complete loss, firefighting efforts prevented neighboring homes from sustaining major damage,” the GFD Facebook page said.

The two occupants were able to escape the structure by jumping from a second story window prior to help’s arrival. One occupant was transported to Wayne HealthCare and later to Miami Valley Hospital due to injuries sustained from the jump. None of the injuries are life threatening.

“GFD thanks all the area departments that provided mutual aid to the city and would like to take this time to stress the importance of having working smoke alarms,” GFD Facebook page said.

